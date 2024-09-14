Misreported Currency Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 14th, 2024, 9:46am
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $16,000 in misreported mixed currency from a pair of travellers at the Ambassador Bridge on September 8th.
Officials remind you to accurately report any amount more than $10,000 when leaving or entering the United States.
