Misreported Currency Seized At The Bridge

Saturday September 14th, 2024, 9:46am

Photo: @DFODetroit on X

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $16,000 in misreported mixed currency from a pair of travellers at the Ambassador Bridge on September 8th.

Officials remind you to accurately report any amount more than $10,000 when leaving or entering the United States.

 

