Mayor Drew Dilkens Directs Hiring Freeze At City Hall

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced a corporate hiring freeze for all permanent full-time positions at the City of Windsor.

In anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget, Mayor Dilkens, pursuant to Part VI.1 of the Municipal Act, 2001, issued a Mayoral Decision to immediately implement a corporate hiring freeze for all full-time permanent positions at the City.

This will be subject to a review by the Chief Administrative Officer of each position for operational needs.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Earlier this week, I established three finance committees of Councillors to examine and provide recommendations for operational and service savings in the 2025 City Budget. Today, I’m taking an additional step to honour my campaign commitment to keep budgets in line with inflation by implementing an immediate corporate hiring freeze at the City of Windsor. Together, we can keep Windsor affordable while continuing to make the investments necessary for Building Windsor’s Future,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.