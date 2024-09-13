NEWS >
SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
SunnyFri
28 °C
82 °F		SunnySat
28 °C
82 °F		SunnySun
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Library Hours Change This Sunday

Friday September 13th, 2024, 1:07pm

City News
0
0

Libraries across Windsor will switch hours starting this Sunday.

The Central Branch, located at 185 Ouellette Avenue, Budimir Branch, 1310 Grand Maris Road West, and Riverside Branch, 6305 Wyandotte Street East, will each be open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. The seasonal change in hours will begin on Monday for all other branches. Full hours can be found here.

The change in hours will be in effect until December 22nd, 2024, just one day into Winter this year, followed by a two-week holiday schedule, and then new annual operating schedule will begin in January 2025.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message