Library Hours Change This Sunday

Libraries across Windsor will switch hours starting this Sunday.

The Central Branch, located at 185 Ouellette Avenue, Budimir Branch, 1310 Grand Maris Road West, and Riverside Branch, 6305 Wyandotte Street East, will each be open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. The seasonal change in hours will begin on Monday for all other branches. Full hours can be found here.

The change in hours will be in effect until December 22nd, 2024, just one day into Winter this year, followed by a two-week holiday schedule, and then new annual operating schedule will begin in January 2025.