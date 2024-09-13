Leamington Transit Service Now Available On Sundays

The Municipality of Leamington is expanding the LT-Go Transit service hours to include Sundays. LT-Go Transit will now add transit services on Sundays from 8:00am to 7:00pm, offering continuous service seven days a week.

Residents are encouraged to plan their trips and book rides in advance using the Blaise Transit app, available for download on all mobile devices or online at ride.blaisetransit.com. Bookings can also be made by calling LT-Go Customer Service at 519-325-5960.

“Expanding our transit service to include Sundays ensures that we are meeting the needs of our community every day,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “It’s about making Leamington more accessible and providing reliable transportation options that improve the quality of life for all our residents.”

For more information about the LT-Go transit schedule, fees, booking instructions, and updates, visit leamington.ca/LTGO.