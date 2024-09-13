LaSalle Police Issue Tickets In School Safety Blitz

LaSalle Police conducted a traffic blitz Monday targeting infractions involving school buses and areas near schools.

Four tickets and 19 cautions were issued, including failing to stop for the school bus, driving with a handheld communication device, and speeding.

If you have specific traffic concerns, you are asked to use the online reporting tool or contact the Communications Center at 519-969-5210.