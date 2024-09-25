Lakeshore Adopts Fire Master Plan

Lakeshore Council has adopted the 2023 Fire Master Plan, which lays out a road map to meet the Lakeshore Fire Department’s operational and strategic needs over the next ten years.

The master plan provides a comprehensive review of the opportunities and challenges that the Lakeshore Fire Department is facing, including the impact of population growth, changing legislation, increasing call volumes, and strain on current staffing levels.

“This is yet another critical document that outlines some of the significant pressures that Lakeshore is facing as one of the fastest growing municipalities in Ontario,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We have an incredibly dedicated and hardworking team of firefighters, who are proud to serve our communities, and I look forward to future discussions on how Council can support them in protecting our communities.”

The Fire Master Plan was developed in consultation with Lakeshore firefighters, members of Council, and the public to determine the Department’s performance in relation to community needs. Nearly 80 per cent of public respondents had a positive impression of the Fire Department and its services.

The Fire Master Plan can be read here.