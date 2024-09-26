Kingsville Music Festival Suspended For 2025

The Kingsville Music Society has announced the suspension of the annual festival and concert series for 2025.

“Since its inception in 2014, the Kingsville Music Festival has been a cornerstone of our community, fostering joy, creativity, and connection. However, we have encountered significant challenges in securing the necessary community support and financial resources to continue this beloved tradition,” the Board of Directors said in a statement.

While the festival will not take place in 2025, the board says they remain hopeful that future opportunities may arise to revive this celebration of Canadian arts and culture in a way that resonates with both visitors and residents alike.