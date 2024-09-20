It’s Alumni Week At UWindsor
Alumni Week kicks off today at the University of Windsor.
Key Highlights of Alumni Week 2024 include Black Alumni Weekend, Alumni Tailgate and Lancer Footbal, Lancers for Literacy and a Saturday Afternoon on Sunset.
For more information and to register for events, visit the University of Windsor Alumni Week website.
