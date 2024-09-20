FogNow
It’s Alumni Week At UWindsor

Friday September 20th, 2024, 10:00am

University
0
0

Alumni Week kicks off today at the University of Windsor.

Key Highlights of Alumni Week 2024 include Black Alumni Weekend, Alumni Tailgate and Lancer Footbal, Lancers for Literacy and a Saturday Afternoon on Sunset.

For more information and to register for events, visit the University of Windsor Alumni Week website.

