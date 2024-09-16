Historic $15 Million Gift From Solcz Family Foundation To New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital

The Solcz Family Foundation has made a historic $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital. This is the largest single gift ever made in the Windsor-Essex region.

The $15 million gift will provide critical funding for equipment and technologies at the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital. The New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital will be the most significant healthcare transformation in Windsor/Essex history.

In recognition of the Solcz family’s exceptional gift, the Family Birthing and Paediatric Care Centre and the Paediatric Emergency Zone, located within the Emergency Department, will be named after the Solcz Family Foundation.

The Solcz Family Foundation Family Birthing and Paediatric Care Centre will span an entire floor of the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital and will provide child and maternal care from pregnancy and delivery to neonatal and paediatric care (from a child’s birth to their 18th birthday). The floor will include numerous spaces including, but not limited to, birthing suites, operative birthing areas, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a Maternal Outpatient Clinic, as well In-Patient and Outpatient paediatric clinics.

The Solcz Family Foundation Paediatric Emergency Zone will be located within the Emergency Department (ED) at the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital. This specialized zone will provide care to children and youth who need urgent or emergent medical care. Having a dedicated Paediatric Emergency Zone will improve the patient experiences for children and their families. Planning for the new emergency department is focused on creating a rapid triage system that eliminates the need for children to wait in a large waiting room. After triage, children entering will be brought with their parents/caregivers directly into the designated paediatric zone to wait, away from the general population. The dedicated Paediatric Emergency Zone is building off of the success of the Paediatric Emergency Department Diversion Program implemented in 2023 at WRH. This program was a pilot program launched with the aim of reducing the time paediatric patients spend in the Emergency Department while optimizing ED resources and reducing overcrowding.

“The Solcz Family Foundation is thrilled to make this gift to the new hospital project. We are strong believers in the need to support our community. The new hospital will transform healthcare for children, youth, families and all members of the Windsor-Essex community and serve as a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose,” said Kyrsten Solcz, Executive Director of the Solcz Family Foundation. “We hope our gift will inspire others to support this critical project to provide a state-of-the-art medical facility for patients, families and our dedicated medical professionals.”