Heavy Rainfall Coming



Environment Canada says that rain, at times heavy is expected tonight into Wednesday.

Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin.

The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight along with the risk for thunderstorms as a more unstable air mass moves in.

Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Total local rainfall amounts near 30 to 45 mm.