Health Unit Warns Of Ongoing Local Risk Of West Nile Virus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

To date in 2024 officals say that there have been 8 mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile Virus and 5 confirmed cases in humans in Windsor and Essex County.

This is an increase in cases from previous years, where Windsor and Essex County had 1 case in 2023 and 2 cases in 2022.

“Removing standing water around your homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health,

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. The following tips can help protect individuals from mosquito bites: