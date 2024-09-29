Health Unit Warns Of Ongoing Local Risk Of West Nile Virus
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 29th, 2024, 1:16pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes.
To date in 2024 officals say that there have been 8 mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile Virus and 5 confirmed cases in humans in Windsor and Essex County.
This is an increase in cases from previous years, where Windsor and Essex County had 1 case in 2023 and 2 cases in 2022.
“Removing standing water around your homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health,
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. The following tips can help protect individuals from mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.
- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes, and gutters around your property.
- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.
- Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.
