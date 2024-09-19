Global Procurement Solution Company Establishes Canadian Operations In Windsor-Essex

SERVEONE Canada, a global, one-stop procurement solution expert in the industrial market has opened in Tecumseh.

The company provides diverse, A to Z procurement solutions to clients from industrial parts to promotional materials with a primary focus on cost reduction and increasing the efficiency of the procurement management processes.

As a direct service supplier to NextStar Energy, SERVEONE Canada has chosen to locate in Windsor-Essex to enhance their supply chain profile and increase the company’s access to the global market.

The Invest WindsorEssex Investment Attraction team began working with SERVEONE Canada in April 2023 and supported their expansion to the region. The team provided assistance with site selection and talent acquisition and facilitated connections with various levels of government to access incentives and available support programs.

SERVEONE Canada has currently invested $2 million for the new 50,000 sq ft Canadian operations at 5815 Outer Drive and has hired 12 full-time employees.