FogNow
19 °C
67 °F
SunnyThu
27 °C
81 °F		Mainly SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Global Procurement Solution Company Establishes Canadian Operations In Windsor-Essex

Thursday September 19th, 2024, 9:27am

Business
0
0

SERVEONE Canada, a global, one-stop procurement solution expert in the industrial market has opened in Tecumseh.

The company provides diverse, A to Z procurement solutions to clients from industrial parts to promotional materials with a primary focus on cost reduction and increasing the efficiency of the procurement management processes.

As a direct service supplier to NextStar Energy, SERVEONE Canada has chosen to locate in Windsor-Essex to enhance their supply chain profile and increase the company’s access to the global market.

The Invest WindsorEssex Investment Attraction team began working with SERVEONE Canada in April 2023 and supported their expansion to the region. The team provided assistance with site selection and talent acquisition and facilitated connections with various levels of government to access incentives and available support programs.

SERVEONE Canada has currently invested $2 million for the new 50,000 sq ft Canadian operations at 5815 Outer Drive and has hired 12 full-time employees.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message