Fire At Former East Windsor School
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 8th, 2024, 3:31pm
The cause of a fire at an abandoned Windsor school is under investigation.
It broke out at the former St. Jules Catholic School on Normal Road just before 2:00pm Sunday.
The school closed in 2017 when the new St Theresa of Calcutta School was opened.
