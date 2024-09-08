Mostly CloudyNow
Fire At Former East Windsor School

Sunday September 8th, 2024, 3:31pm

The cause of a fire at an abandoned Windsor school is under investigation.

It broke out at the former St. Jules Catholic School on Normal Road just before 2:00pm Sunday.

The school closed in 2017 when the new St Theresa of Calcutta School was opened.

