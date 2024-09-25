Fall In Love With Downtown Windsor This Weekend

The City of Windsor and partners in the downtown core are inviting residents and visitors to “Fall in Love With Downtown Windsor” this weekend.

As part of a weekend full of activities, The Loose Goose will celebrate its 15-year anniversary in downtown Windsor. Enjoy an evening featuring live music from Fake Low, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and a special throwback food-and-drinks menu featuring fan-favourite items from their early days. For more details, visit: www.TheLooseGoose.ca.

Saturday evening at 6:00pm, you can experience the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) like never before as they present a free concert on the main level of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage. Conducted by Maestro Robert Franz, the WSO will perform famous classical works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more. Seating will be limited for this intimate and unique concert offering, with registration for tickets required and available here.

Also Saturday evening from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, you can kick off the fall season with local artisans, unique finds, and community fun as the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association kicks off its first Night Market of the year. Following the tremendous success of previous seasons, the DWBIA is thrilled to bring back the Night Market. With the backdrop of the WSO concert in the parking garage, and the adjacent Art Alley open for enjoyment, Pelissier Street will transform into a bustling hub of creativity and community spirit. This much-loved event is ready to light up your evening with local flavour, artistic flair, and endless fun – and this year promises to be the best one yet. For more details, visit Downtown Windsor Night Market.