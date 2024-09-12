Essex County OPP Has A New Detachment Commander

Essex County OPP has a new detachment commander. Superintendent Mark Loucas joined the detachment on August 26th, 2024. Superintendent Loucas assumes responsibility for policing operations in five municipal contracts across Essex County.

Supt. Loucas began his career with the OPP in 1996 in the Greater Toronto Area. In 2005, Supt. Loucas transferred to the OPP Emergency Response Team and in 2007 transitioned to the Tactics and Rescue Unit in London. Supt. Loucas spent 14 years in TRU moving up the ranks to Sergeant and Staff Sergeant before entering the Inspector process.

Supt. Loucas served as the Detachment Commander in Chatham and later in Elgin County for two years before moving back to OPP West Region Headquarters as the Operational Inspector and Critical Incident Commander.

“It is my honour and privilege to step into this role, and I am eager to work alongside with the members of Essex County. We will continue to serve our communities with dedication and professionalism. This detachment has dedicated, highly skilled and professional uniform, and civilian members, who provide excellent policing services to the residents of Essex County” – Superintendent Mark Loucas, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.

The Essex County OPP uses all-terrain vehicles, bicycles, motorcycles, a 40′ boat, a 23′ boat a 16′ boat as well as a fleet of cruisers to provide 24 hours policing services on the waterways and highways of Essex County.