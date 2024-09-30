Drouillard Road To Close This Week

As part of the Windsor Utilities Commission’s ongoing infrastructure renewal program, Drouillard Road will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Tecumseh Road East and Seminole Street.

The impact on Drouillard Road is expected to take approximately two days to complete due to the closure of the Drouillard-Milloy intersection.

During this time, only local traffic will be permitted access. While every effort will be made to minimize traffic impacts and afford local access to residents, occasional delays can be expected.