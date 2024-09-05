Dr. Mary Jo Haddad To Step Down As UWindsor Chancellor In Spring 2025

Dr. Mary Jo Haddad has announced she will be stepping down as Chancellor of the University of Windsor on May 31st, 2025 after six years.

“There have been so many remarkable moments of inspiration and excitement. I have loved witnessing student excellence and passion through my campus interactions, engaging with students and hearing their stories and dreams,” Dr. Haddad said. “It has been an honour to support the University’s vision and promote excellence. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and will always be a champion,” she said.

Dr. Haddad said she announced her decision now to facilitate a smooth transition and a comprehensive search for her successor. During the next nine months, she will continue to focus on key University priorities and remain actively involved in convocation, which she describes as “a highlight of my role as Chancellor.”

Dr. Haddad was installed as the University’s eighth chancellor in spring 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the prestigious position in the University of Windsor’s history.

She also helped advance important campus projects and capital campaigns, including Transforming Windsor Law and the Toldo Lancer Centre.

“We deeply appreciate Mary Jo’s incredible dedication to the University and to our Windsor-Essex region,” said Dr. Gordon. “Her exemplary leadership, service, support, and advocacy have made a significant impact on the University and the community, and we are all truly grateful.”