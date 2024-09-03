Downtown Windsor Night Market Returns September 28th

Following the tremendous success of previous seasons, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is bringing back the Night Market on September 28th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm transforming Pelissier Street into a bustling hub of creativity and community spirit.

This much-loved event is ready to light up your evening with local flavour, artistic flair, and endless fun—and this year promises to be the best one yet.

“What better way to discover the heartbeat of downtown Windsor?” said DWBIA Executive Director Debi Croucher. “Night Markets are not just about shopping—they’re about experiencing the city’s vibrant culture, meeting talented artisans, and soaking in the lively, welcoming atmosphere that makes downtown Windsor so special. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the community, find hidden gems, and enjoy an evening unlike any other.”

If you’ve got unique, handcrafted treasures—whether it’s home décor, collectibles, stunning art pieces, toys, or gourmet treats—this is your time to shine. The Night Market is the perfect stage to showcase your one-of-a-kind items to a community that values originality and craftsmanship.

With vendor participation fees set at just $30 per space for non-DWBIA members and $25 for members, this is an affordable way to join one of Windsor’s most anticipated events. Head over to www.downtownwindsor.ca for all the details and to register today.