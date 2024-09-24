Detroit Mailboat Crew Rescues Man Swimming Across Detroit River From Windsor

A man was pulled from the Detroit River Monday night, allegedly trying to swim from Windsor to Detroit.

Around 11:00pm a J.W. Westcott Co. crew was alerted to a person trying to swim across the Detroit River. The crew launched the US Mail Boat J.W. Westcott II and began a search for the swimmer with an approximate position off the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park Development in Detroit.

A deckhand spotted a man swimming inside a life ring that had been thrown to him by someone on shore in Windsor. The Westcott maneuvered alongside where the crew lifted the man onto the deck of the mail boat.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The swimmer claimed he was an American citizen from Florida trying to get back into the United States.

The man was transferred to the Detroit fire boat, transported to shore, and an awaiting EMS unit.

Although he was cold, he did not have any physical injuries.