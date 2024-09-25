David Musyj Appointed Supervisor For The London Health Sciences Centre

The Ontario Government has appointed David Musyj as supervisor for the London Health Sciences Centre to strengthen its governance, accountability, and ability to deliver the best possible care.

Musyj had been seconded to the London Health Sciences Centre as its Acting President and CEO since Thursday, May 23rd.

In this role, Musyj will work closely with the London Health Sciences Centre Senior Leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, as well as management practices, including financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

He will provide the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health with regular updates on his work, leading to a final report that will help restore effective governance structures and practices, improve hospital finances and stabilize operations.

The Board of Directors of Windsor Regional Hospital have approved Musyj to take a leave of absence to fulfill his duties as Supervisor , and Karen Riddell will remain as Acting President and CEO while Musyj is on leave.

