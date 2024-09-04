ClearNow
Cyclist Struck And Killed In Lakeshore

Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 9:32pm

Lakeshore
0
0

Last updated: Wednesday September 4th, 7:16am

A cyclist has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeshore Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened just after 7:00pm on Morris Road between Richardson Side Road and Lee Ave in Lakeshore Township.

The cyclist was transported to hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The roadway remained closed for approximately six hours but has since opened.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

