NEWS >
ClearNow
15 °C
59 °F
Increasing CloudinessThu
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
17 °C
63 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Notes For Wednesday

Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 8:56pm

City News
0
0

There are several one day constriction projects in Windsor on Wednesday.

  • Central Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions in both directions from Grand Marais Road to Temple Drive fro 1:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Ouellette Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions in both directions between Tecumseh Road East and Eugenie Street from 10:00am to 12:00noon.
  • Lauzon Road will have lane restrictions between Forest Glade Drive and Hawthorne Drive for manhole repairs from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message