Construction Notes For Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 8:56pm
There are several one day constriction projects in Windsor on Wednesday.
- Central Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions in both directions from Grand Marais Road to Temple Drive fro 1:00pm to 3:00pm
- Ouellette Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions in both directions between Tecumseh Road East and Eugenie Street from 10:00am to 12:00noon.
- Lauzon Road will have lane restrictions between Forest Glade Drive and Hawthorne Drive for manhole repairs from 7:00am to 7:00pm.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook