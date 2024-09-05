Construction Notes For Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 5th, 2024, 7:53pm
There are a number of one day construction projects planned for Friday in Windsor.
- Little River Road will continue to have lane restrictions between Riverdale Avenue and Lauzon Road for manhole repairs. Flag persons are present.
- Drouillard Road will have lane restrictions between Reginald Street and Ontario Street for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present.
- St. Rose Avenue will have lane restrictions between Edward Avenue and Belleperche Place for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present.
- Riverdale Avenue will have lane restrictions between Cedarview Street and Menard Street Street for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present
