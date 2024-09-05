Partly CloudyNow
Construction Notes For Friday

Thursday September 5th, 2024, 7:53pm

There are a number of one day construction projects planned for Friday in Windsor.

  • Little River Road will continue to have lane restrictions between Riverdale Avenue and Lauzon Road for manhole repairs. Flag persons are present.
  • Drouillard Road will have lane restrictions between Reginald Street and Ontario Street for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present.
  • St. Rose Avenue will have lane restrictions between Edward Avenue and Belleperche Place for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present.
  • Riverdale Avenue will have lane restrictions between Cedarview Street and Menard Street Street for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present

