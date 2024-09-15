Construction Alerts For Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 15th, 2024, 3:05pm
There is some new one-day construction in Windsor as the work week gets underway on Monday.
Watch for the following lane restrictions from 7:00am to 7:00pm for manhole repairs.
- Wyandotte Street West between Mill Street and Indian Road
- Howard Avenue between Hannah Street and Elliot Street East
- Parent Avenue between Giles Boulevard East and Erie Street East
