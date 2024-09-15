HazeNow
Construction Alerts For Monday

Sunday September 15th, 2024, 3:05pm

Construction
0
0

There is some new one-day construction in Windsor as the work week gets underway on Monday.

Watch for the following lane restrictions from 7:00am to 7:00pm for manhole repairs. 

  • Wyandotte Street West between Mill Street and Indian Road
  • Howard Avenue between Hannah Street and Elliot Street East
  • Parent Avenue between Giles Boulevard East and Erie Street East

