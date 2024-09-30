City Hall Ice Rink Construction Continues

Construction continues on the new downtown rink in front of City Hall.

The rink will replace the now-closed Charles Clark Square outdoor rink. The design includes a 26 x 60 metre oval-shaped ice rink that is centrally aligned with the Civic Esplanade on the north side of City Hall. A long island is positioned in the middle of the ice rink and provides a skating loop. In the winter, this island can be outfitted with winter and holiday-themed lighting and decorations.

The island also contains a water feature with nozzles positioned in a row along the centreline of the island, allowing for water and lighting activation in the spring, summer and fall. The water feature comprises LED ground spray nozzles that project water vertically up 6-8 feet and can be illuminated at night for visual effect.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 142 square meter pavilion is situated west of the ice rink and houses the ice resurfacer (Zamboni), ice-making refrigeration system, water feature equipment, storage, office, and two public washrooms. The pavilion will be surrounded by native tree species and landscaping, extending the natural green environment that exists to the north at Senator David A. Croll Park.

The total cost is $15.5 million, which is $6 million above the original budget.