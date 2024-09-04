ClearNow
Child Located Unresponsive In Harrow Swimming Pool

Wednesday September 4th, 2024, 2:55pm

County News
OPP are continuing a death investigation at a Huffman Road address in Harrow.

Police say that on August 31st, 2024, emergency services responded to an address after a child was located unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The infant was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The Essex OPP Crime Unit investigation remains ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

 

