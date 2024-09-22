Chatham-Kent Police Service Kicks Off Municipal Mural Project

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Chatham-Kent Police Service Kicks Off Municipal Mural Project

Chatham-Kent Police Service has kick offed the Municipal Mural Project.

Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters at 24 Third Street is set to be the very first location to showcase an incredible mural, adding a splash of creativity and beauty to the community.

Artist Sarah Steele has already begun painting, and we are excited to see how this stunning artwork transforms our building and its surroundings.