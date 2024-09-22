MistNow
20 °C
68 °F
Increasing CloudinessSun
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Chatham-Kent Police Service Kicks Off Municipal Mural Project

Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 9:30am

Chatham-Kent
0
0

Chatham-Kent police photo


Chatham-Kent Police Service Kicks Off Municipal Mural Project

Chatham-Kent Police Service has kick offed the Municipal Mural Project.

Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters at 24 Third Street is set to be the very first location to showcase an incredible mural, adding a splash of creativity and beauty to the community.

Artist Sarah Steele has already begun painting, and we are excited to see how this stunning artwork transforms our building and its surroundings.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message