Charles Brooks Award Honours Jodi Nesbitt

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, in partnership with the Windsor & District Labour Council (WDLC), will host the 47th annual Labour Appreciation Night at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, honouring the recipient of the Charles E. Brooks Labour Community Service Award, Jodi Nesbitt, President of Unifor Local 240.

A Labour community activist with over thirty years in the movement, rising from the Local’s first Youth Executive Board Member to her current role. With a decade of leadership at Unifor Local 240, she has notably supported workers through significant strikes and strives for respectful collective agreements.

Nesbitt’s provincial and national contributions include representing the Political Action Committee for Unifor’s Ontario Regional Council and serving as President and now Secretary Treasurer of the Unifor Education, Technical, Office & Professional Sector Council. In the community, she is committed to combating violence

against women, improving mental health support, and driving government action on critical issues.

“Jodi Nesbitt has made a remarkable impact in our community, driving fundraising and securing significant donations for many organizations, including United Way,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way. “Her dedication and leadership as a United Way champion reflect a deep commitment to collaboration and meaningful change. Jodi’s efforts continue to support the lives of countless individuals in the Windsor-Essex community.”

The event takes place on Thursday, November 14th. Doors open at the Ciociaro Club at 5:00pm. Presentation begins at 6:00pm.

Tickets are $65, and can be purchased online here.