Carrousel Of The Nations Voted Winner Of Top Festival & Event By Attractions Ontario For Second Consecutive Year



Carrousel of the Nations has once again been recognized as the Top Festival & Event by Attractions Ontario for 2024. The winners of each category earned the most votes in their designated category, voted on and chosen by consumers.

“We are thrilled that Carrousel of the Nations has been awarded the Top Festival & Event Award at Attractions Ontario’s Ninth Annual Ontario’s Choice Awards,” said Fred Francis, Executive Director of the MCC. “It’s an incredible honor to be named the Top Festival & Event in Ontario for a second consecutive year. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for our festival, as well as to the individual cultural villages and the dedicated volunteers who make it possible year after year. We are also grateful to the people of Windsor-Essex for their enthusiastic support. We are fortunate to live in such a culturally diverse region that is welcoming to all.”

The 2024 Carrousel of the Nations took place across Windsor and Essex County from June 14th to 16th and June 21st to 23rd, celebrating the vibrant diversity of our community.