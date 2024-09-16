Canadian Country Artist Josh Ross Takes The Colosseum Stage

Emerging country star Josh Ross hits Caesars Windsor on Friday, January 17th.

UMG Nashville/Universal Music Canada’s Josh Ross is one of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriter-performers. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N’ Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional songcraft into a series of Platinum-certified Top five Canadian country radio hits.

His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to Number One in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” win, and earning him RIAA Gold certification in the United States. The rising star has now tallied more than 626 million career streams and has been hailed as an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20th at 10:00am.