Broadway Street Multi-Use Path Construction Slated For This Fall

Work is expected to get underway later this fall on the Broadway Street Multi-use Path.

The path will be located on the north side of the road along the right of way, connecting into the Canadian Port of Entry via an existing Ministry of Transportation Ontario trail. When complete, it will provide a connection between Ojibway Parkway and Malden Park, where users can access the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway Trail.

In addition to the Broadway Street multi-use path, a trailhead at Malden Park will also be constructed, providing multi-use path users with a safe parking option and meeting point near the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Enwin will install streetlights along the existing pole infrastructure on Broadway Street to enhance the safety of multi-use path users.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2024 and last approximately five weeks. More specific details will be shared closer to the start of construction.