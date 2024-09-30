Blue Rodeo Set To Rock The Colosseum Stage In January

Canadian country-rock band Blue Rodeo returns to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, January 9th at 8:00pm.

Blue Rodeo emerged in the early ‘80s as a countrified rock band in the era of hair metal and glossy pop. Their single “Try” became omnipresent on radio across Canada and set in motion a long career of headlining every club, theatre, and arena in Canada. In 1993, when grunge rock was squeezing commercial rock off the radio, they recorded their most acoustic album, Five Days In July, and scored their biggest hit selling over a half million copies of that one record alone.

Since their formation 40 years ago, the band’s successes have included induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, playing over 2,000 shows, receiving a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and selling over four million records.

Blue Rodeo’s unique sound has been featured across 16 studio albums, including their latest Many A Mile, with greatest hits including “Diamond Mine,” “Til I Am Myself Again,” and “Lost Together.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10:00am.