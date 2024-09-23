Arson In Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating an arson early Sunday morning.

Police say the first was shortly after 4:00am in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street following a report of a house fire. An initial investigation determined that the blaze started at the rear of the residence before spreading through the home and causing minor damage to neighbouring properties.

The vacant house was also the site of a previous fire last month.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched investigations into both incidents after determining that the fires were set intentionally.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate areas to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

