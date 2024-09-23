Arson In Amherstburg

Windsor Police are investigating an arson in Amherstburg.

Around 4:30am Sunday, police responded to a report of a fire at a residence on the 200 block of Cowan Court in Amherstburg. Officers arrived at the scene and found the structure completely engulfed in flames.

The damage to the property is estimated at $1.6 million.

No physical injuries were reported.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched an investigation after determining that the fires were set intentionally.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate areas to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.