Amherstburg Freedom Museum Celebrates 49th Anniversary With A Family-Friendly Event

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is hosting its 49th Anniversary Celebration this Saturday with a family-friendly event which includes food, music, crafts, face painting and balloon art for the entire family. We will also welcome guest speakers and dignitaries to share memories as we look back at the Museum’s history and years of dedicated service to the community.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is a curated archive that preserves and shares Amherstburg’s stories of the Underground Railroad, and the compassion and solidarity it took to make this network possible. Also included in the museum complex are Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church – national historic site and stop on the Underground Railroad, and the Taylor Log Cabin – home of George Taylor a formerly enslaved Civil War Veteran and his family.

“We are so grateful for many things including our founders Mac and Betty Simpson who started with a dream to create a space that celebrated and educated people, especially young people, about our region’s important Black History. Saturday’s event is our way to thank and celebrate everyone who has helped us continue Mac and Betty’s dream into the present. We couldn’t have come this far without our supporters, donors, followers and volunteers, past and present,” the museum said.

This event will take place on the grounds of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum from 1:00pm to 4:00pm and admission is by donation.