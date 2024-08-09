NEWS >
Wild Parsnip Control In The Little River Corridor Starts Monday

Friday August 9th, 2024, 10:02am

Starting Monday, August 12th, the application of herbicide to control Wild Parsnip, an Ontario Noxious Weed will take place along the Ganatchio Trail System in the Little River Corridor.

Weather permitting, the work will end by August 23.

The process will use the following pesticides registered under the Pest Control Products Act (Canada): Navius Flex PCP #30922, containing the active ingredient Aminocyclopyrachlor.

 

