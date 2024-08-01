ClearNow
WEATHER: Thursday August 1st, 2024

Thursday August 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday August 1st, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.

