WEATHER: Thursday August 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday August 1st, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late in the afternoon.
High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.
