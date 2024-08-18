WEATHER: Sunday August 18th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 18th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday August 18th, 2024.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning late in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 3 or moderate.
