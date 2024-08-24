MistNow
ClearingSat
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday August 24th, 2024

Saturday August 24th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday August 24th, 2024.

Clearing. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

