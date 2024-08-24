WEATHER: Saturday August 24th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 24th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 24th, 2024.
Clearing. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook