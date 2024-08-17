WEATHER: Saturday August 17th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 17th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 17th, 2024.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 35. UV index 5 or moderate.
