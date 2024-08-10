WEATHER: Saturday August 10th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 10th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 10th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook