WEATHER: Holiday Monday August 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday August 5th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook