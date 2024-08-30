WEATHER: Friday August 30th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 30th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday August 30th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 8 or very high.
