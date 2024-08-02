WEATHER: Friday August 2nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 2nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday August 2nd, 2024.
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.
