Vehicle Hits Lakeshore Residence

Several people were taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a residence in Lakeshore.

It happened just after 1:00am Monday on Highway 77 at County Road 8

Four occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a 7-year-old child. No one in the residence sustained any injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with related information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.