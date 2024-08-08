UWindsor To See Millions In Renovations

The University of Windsor will see $4,808,968 from the Ontario Government for upgrades to various campus buildings. Part of this investment requires the University of Windsor to receive matching contributions from a private sector partner to help deliver high-quality education and training to meet the needs of employers.

“This support will ensure students at the University of Windsor have access to modern instructional equipment to meet business and industry standards, increase student access to micro-credentials and enhance the overall student experience,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. “By investing in postsecondary infrastructure, we are not only supporting our local economy but ensuring students develop the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Capital investments at UWindsor will help to:

Renovate 3 of the most used classrooms on campus in Erie Hall and overhaul the HVAC systems for that building ($1.8M)

Renovate two rooms in the Centre for Engineering Innovation to transform these rooms into a single flexible classroom for more options for the growing Faculty of Engineering ($150K)

Complete a full renovation of a Faculty of Education classroom, including the surrounding hallways and HVAC systems (1.2M)

Upgrade building automation (HVAC) controls to improve efficiency and comfort for users in buildings, including the Education Gym, GLIER, and Memorial Hall ($500K)

“The University of Windsor is incredibly grateful for the generous funding from the provincial government to support much-needed infrastructure upgrades in our teaching and learning spaces, benefiting over 16,000 students, faculty, and staff. This multi-million-dollar contribution will allow the university to fulfill our academic mission and enhance student success and experience,” said Dr. Robert Aguirre, Provost and Vice President Academic.