Union And The UWindsor Discussing Alternatives To The Closure Of University Players

Friday August 2nd, 2024, 1:57pm

CUPE Local 1393 and the University of Windsor are actively discussing alternatives to closing the University Players program.

On June 18th, the university announced that University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art, will cease operations as part of campus budget cuts.

Local 1393 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the six affected positions within the School of Dramatic Art, says it is working with the university administration to explore alternative opportunities and support mechanisms for those impacted by this decision.

The Union says that according to the Collective Agreement, alternatives must be considered before layoffs take place in any University department. Layoff notices for the staff in the School of Dramatic Arts have been rescinded to allow for this process.

“While we understand that the university is engaged in budgetary realignment at this time, we remain hopeful that a solution can be found that will preserve the program in some form, restoring staff to their positions and providing much-needed experiential learning opportunities for students affected by this decision,” says Kristen Siapas, acting president of CUPE 1393, representing the technical, professional, and trades staff of the University of Windsor.

