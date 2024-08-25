HazeNow
Two-Day Closure Of Sandwich Street At ETR Tracks Starts Monday

Sunday August 25th, 2024, 2:53pm

Construction
There will be a two-day closure of Sandwich Street immediately north and south of the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) tracks for track replacement and road paving.

The road closure begins at 6:00am on Monday, August 26th, 2024, and the road will reopen by 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024.

Drivers are asked to use Huron Church Road/Tecumseh Road West and Prince Road for the southbound truck traffic detour, and the E.C. Row Expressway and Huron Church Road/Tecumseh Road West and Prince Road for northbound truck traffic detour.

This work will support the Sandwich Street Reconstruction funded by the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

