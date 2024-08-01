Town Of Essex To Host Official Plan Open House Events

The Town of Essex is hosting three upcoming public open house events, inviting residents to review and provide input on the Draft of the New Official Plan and Colchester Secondary Plan.

The Official Plan is a long-range planning document containing goals, objectives, and policies to guide land use, development and growth in the Town. The Town of Essex Official Plan was originally adopted in 2009 and updated in 2015 and is required to be reviewed and updated regularly under the Planning Act to ensure it is consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement (PPS, 2020) and conforms with the County of Essex’s Official Plan. Alongside the Draft New Official Plan, an update has been made to the Colchester Hamlet Secondary Plan which is intended to guide residential and commercial growth in the Hamlet of Colchester, and improve connections to the Lake Erie waterfront.

These drop-in style open house events are an excellent opportunity for the community to engage with the planning process and contribute to the future development of the Town.

Open House #1

Date: Wednesday, August 28th, 2024

Time: Drop in anytime 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: Colchester Harbour Community Centre

*Focus on the Colchester Secondary Plan.

Date: Wednesday, September 4th, 2024

Time: Drop in anytime 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: Essex Arena Shaheen Room

*Focus on the municipal-wide Official Plan.

Date: Wednesday September 11th, 2024

Time: Drop in anytime 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: Harrow Arena Community Room

*Focus on the municipal-wide Official Plan.

The Draft New Official Plan will be available for review on the Town’s website at www.essex.ca/OfficialPlan.