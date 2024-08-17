The S’Aints To Rock Seacliff Labour Day Weekend

The S’Aints return to rock Leamington’s SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park on Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

A great family day annual Labour Day weekend event in celebration of hard-working labourers across all industries, The S’Aints philanthropic concerts are legendary and continue to be driven by founding members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party Drummer Jeff Burrows, in partnership with local favourites and world-renowned talents: Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kay Howl, Marty Bak, Jim O’Neil and The Twisted Sisters aka Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.

Local food banks experiencing increased demand across the region will once again be the beneficiaries of this important fundraising initiative. Cash donations are appreciated. Merchandise will also be available, payable by cash only, with proceeds donated to the food banks.

The S’Aints Labour Day weekend concert is for All Ages, Free and Un-ticketed. Concert goers are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and set up early. Doors open at 6:00pm, with the concert at 7:30pm.

Refreshments are available at the Kinsmen Kanteen. LTGO on-demand transit hours have also been extended to 11:00pm for The S’Aints concert.